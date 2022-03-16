5 Chicago Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 50 Most Reviewed Restaurants List

Whether we like to admit it or not, reviews will determine if we will give a restaurant a shot or skip over it completely.

Luckily for five Chicago restaurants, they made Yelp's top 50 most reviewed restaurants and eateries list.

"Don't be surprised if this round up of iconic eating experiences leaves you planning your next vacation! Burmese noodles in San Francisco, fresh fish in Hawaii, and beignets in New Orleans are just a few of the many unique dining experiences that are worth packing a bag for. On this list, you'll find everything from extravagant Las Vegas buffets to casual and quick service eateries that are serving up tacos, ice cream, and pizza. Happy eating!"

Every restaurant on the list has over 6,000 reviews and one Chicago restaurant made the top 10 out of all the restaurants in the country.

So, which five Chicago restaurants were on the list?

No. 10: Girl & The Goat (9,010 reviews)

No. 15: Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe (8,189 reviews)

No. 25: Au Cheval (7,598 reviews)

No. 27: The Purple Pig (7,512 reviews)

No. 36: Pequod's Pizzeria (6,752 reviews)

According to the report, here are the top 10 most reviewed restaurants and eateries in the U.S.:

Bottega Louie (Los Angeles) Phil's BBQ (San Diego) Founding Farmers (Washington DC) Katz's Delicatessen (New York City) Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas) Brenda's French Soul Food (San Francisco) Mon Ami Gabi (Las Vegas) Ippudo NY (New York City) Bi-Rite Creamery (San Francisco) Girl & The Goat (Chicago)

Click here to see Yelp's 'Top 50 Most Reviewed Restaurants & Eateries List.'