7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Coast Of Northern Japan; Tsunami Alert

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan Wednesday (March 16) evening, leading to a tsunami advisory in the area, the Associated Press reports.

The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed the earthquake took place at 60 kilometers (36 miles) below sea level in the same area previously devastated by a 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years prior, which caused a nuclear disaster.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage as of Wednesday, according to the AP.

The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed a tsunami advisory for up to a meter (3-foot) sea surge was in effect for parts of Miyagi and Fukushima, while local Japanese media company NHK reports the tsunami is believed to have possibly already reached some areas as of Wednesday night local time.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant -- which previously experienced meltdowns in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, confirmed employees were monitoring the area for possible damage after the recent storm.

Authorities confirmed large portions of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, the country's larges and capital city, were also affected by the earthquake, which included buildings being shaken violently.

