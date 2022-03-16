Boyfriend Allegedly Threw 2-Year-Old Off Bridge, Killed Pregnant Girlfriend

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend and her two-year-old son. Kaylen Johnson, 24, and Kaden Johnson, 2, were reported missing after last being seen on March 5.

Investigators spoke to Johnson's boyfriend Brynnen Murphy about their disappearance, but he refused to cooperate. Officials lost contact with Murphy until Monday (March 14), when he turned himself in.

Murphy confessed to killing Johnson and her son. He said that he shot Kaylen in the parking lot of his apartment complex and then stuffed her body into a trash bag. He then drove to a wooded area, disposed of her body in a drainage ditch, and discarded the gun he used to kill her.

Kaylen's son was in the car during the entire ordeal. After he disposed of Kaylen's body, Murphy said that he drove to the bridge and threw the boy over the ledge. He told police he could still hear the boy crying as he drove away. Authorities said that an initial autopsy report determined that Kayden died due to hypothermia.

Murphy is facing two charges of first-degree murder. Officials said that they are also pursuing feticide charges as well because Kaylen was six months pregnant.