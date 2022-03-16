Carjackers Steal Maserati After Crashing Into Man In Missouri

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri man has his luxury car stolen after he was involved in a crash.

According to KSDK, on Monday morning (March 14), a man was involved in a crash while driving his Maserati Ghibli in St. Louis. When he and his passenger got out to assess the damage to his vehicle, he says three men got out of the other car, jumped into his car and drove off.

Authorities say the incident happened near Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Kingshighway Boulevard around 4:10 a.m.

The man told police that his 2014 Maserati Ghibli was hit from behind by a Chevy Cruze.

In total, there were at least four suspects involved in the carjacking — the three who stole the Maserati and a fourth person who sped off in the Chevy Cruze.

The Maserati was found abandoned in the 1400 block of North 2nd Street.

Police have now launched an investigation into the carjacking.

