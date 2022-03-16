Lil Nas X Teases Collabs With YoungBoy And Saucy Santana

Lil Nas X has returned to social media at last after three months away, and he has new music in the works.

The "MONTERO" rapper took to Twitter today (March 16) to tease at new songs featuring YoungBoy and Saucy Santana. "which one y’all want first?" he captioned the screenshots of the music demos. The titles of the unreleased tracks are "late to the party" and "down souf h*es," the latter of which Lil Nas X describes as "a strip club anthem." He posted a photo with Santana and tweeted at them "we finna fck the summer up," speaking on their collab. His hilarious comeback tweet read "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" in reference to the ongoing joke that he "gave birth" to his debut album Montero.

The rapper is seemingly happy to be back on social media interacting with his fans: "i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much." he tweeted earlier today. Fans have responded with nothing but positivity and funny memes, and Nas X has been interacting with them nonstop since his return. The rapper is currently nominated for five Grammy awards and is set to appear at the 2022 Grammys alongside Jack Harlow.

See the tweets below.