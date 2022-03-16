Multiple Dead In Crash Involving College's Golf Teams

Multiple people were killed during a crash involving a bus carrying members of a college's men's and women's golf teams and another vehicle in West Texas Tuesday (March 15) night, NBC News reports.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco confirmed a bus carrying the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck on a two-lane road about nine miles away from the city of Andrews at around 8:17 p.m.

Blanco said deaths were reported in both vehicles, which caught fire after the accident took place.

“Both suffered extremely heavy damage,” Blanco said, adding that the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Blanco also confirmed that the university-owned bus carrying the golfers was traveling back from a tournament in West Texas in a video shared by News West 9 sports anchor and reporter Cory Mose.