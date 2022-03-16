Pfizer Asks FDA To Authorize Second COVID Booster For People Over 65

Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older. The pharmaceutical company cited a pair of studies from Israel that showed a second booster helped restore the efficacy of the vaccine against infections and serious illness.

The first study, which was conducted during a surge in cases from the Omicron variant, found that people who received a second booster at least four months after the first one were half as likely to be infected and four times less likely to develop a severe case of COVID-19.

A second study of health care workers showed that those who received a second booster shot had a ten-fold increase in protective antibodies two weeks later.

Currently, a fourth dose of the vaccine is recommended for anybody over the age of 12 with a weakened immune system that makes them more susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19.

Pfizer's request comes a few days after the company's CEO, Albert Bourla, said that a second booster shot is "necessary."

"Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," Bourla said on Face the Nation on Sunday (March 13).