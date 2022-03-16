Simple Plan Announces New Album, Drops Single 'Congratulations'

Simple Plan is back!

The pop-punk band dropped their latest single "Congratulations" on Wednesday (March 15), also announcing they were releasing their first album since 2016's Taking One For The Team. Devoted fans have just a couple more months of waiting until their sixth album, Harder Than It Looks, drops on May 6.

"We know it has been a long time coming and we want to thank all of you for your patience and support," the band said in an Instagram post announcing the new album. "We're so stoked to finally be able to share all of this with you."

Here's the full tracklist for Harder Than It Looks: