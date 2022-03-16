Steelers Add Another Big Name To Defense: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jack was released by the Jaguars on Tuesday (March 15), which ESPN reports will save the team $8.35 million, but also cost them $4.8 million in dead money.

The decision came after Jacksonville agreed to deals with six free agents, including linebacker Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles (192) during the 2021 season.

Jack recorded 108 tackles, which was the most of any Jaguars players in 2021, and has had at least 107 during each of the past four seasons.

The former UCLA standout was selected by Jacksonville at No. 36 overall in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent his entire six-year NFL career with the franchise prior to being released on Tuesday.