Steelers Add Another Big Name To Defense: Report
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jack was released by the Jaguars on Tuesday (March 15), which ESPN reports will save the team $8.35 million, but also cost them $4.8 million in dead money.
The decision came after Jacksonville agreed to deals with six free agents, including linebacker Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles (192) during the 2021 season.
Jack recorded 108 tackles, which was the most of any Jaguars players in 2021, and has had at least 107 during each of the past four seasons.
The former UCLA standout was selected by Jacksonville at No. 36 overall in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent his entire six-year NFL career with the franchise prior to being released on Tuesday.
Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022
Jack was set to make $10.5 million and count for $13.15 million against the Jaguars' cap in 2022 -- which would've been the third-highest cap figure behind left tackle Cam Robinson ($16.662 million) and cornerback Shaq Griffin ($16.5 million) -- prior to the team's decision to release him earlier this week.
The linebacker had previously signed a four-year $57 million extension, which included $33.06 million guaranteed, in 2019, making him the third-highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL at the time.