This Is The Best Irish Pub In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

March 16, 2022

When you think of states with great Irish pubs, your first thought probably isn't Tennessee. However, just because the Volunteer State is in the heart of the South doesn't mean it can't churn out some amazing pubs.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Irish pubs in each state, including one Nashville locale that took the top spot for Tennessee. According to the site:

"There's not much better than cozying up in a proper Irish pub with a pint of Guinness or Irish coffee on a chilly day. The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend – or meet new friends – on a Saturday night."

So which Irish pub was named the best in Tennessee?

McNamara's Irish Pub

Located just outside downtown Nashville in Donelson, McNamara's brings the spirit of Ireland to Music City. From its music-filled atmosphere to the traditional Irish menu, a trip to the pub will show why it calls itself "one of the best Irish restaurants and pubs in America."

McNamara's Irish Pub is located at 2740 Old Lebanon Road in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"While this pub has a great Guinness pour and whiskey menu, the traditional food is the real star. Try the warming corned beef and cabbage, hearty Scotch eggs, or a rich shepherd's pie."

Check out the full list here.

