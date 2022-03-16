This Is Washington's Luckiest Store To Buy A Winning Lottery Ticket

Feeling lucky? Looking for a life-changing amount of money? Your odds may be higher at certain stores, according to the Washington Lottery.

This month, lottery officials released a list of the luckiest retailers that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more in 2021. According to them, you may get more bang for your buck at Rosario Market in Anacortes. This store sold 17 winning tickets last year, making it the luckiest store in the Evergreen State.

Washington Lottery says the luckiest region is South Puget Sound, which includes Seattle and other nearby cities.

Here are the Top 10 luckiest retailers in North Puget Sound:

Rosario Market , 3101 Commercial Ave, Anacortes (17 wins)

, 3101 Commercial Ave, Anacortes (17 wins) Safeway , 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett (13 wins)

, 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett (13 wins) Safeway , 19651 SR 2, Monroe (13 wins)

, 19651 SR 2, Monroe (13 wins) Safeway , 3532 172nd St NE, Arlington (10 wins)

, 3532 172nd St NE, Arlington (10 wins) Safeway , 16304 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek (10 wins)

, 16304 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek (10 wins) Safeway , 7601 Evergreen Way Ste A, Everett (9 wins)

, 7601 Evergreen Way Ste A, Everett (9 wins) Fred Meyer , 12906 Bothell Everett Hwy, Everett (9 wins)

, 12906 Bothell Everett Hwy, Everett (9 wins) Fred Meyer , 1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham (9 wins)

, 1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham (9 wins) Fred Meyer , 18805 SR 2, Monroe (9 wins)

, 18805 SR 2, Monroe (9 wins) Fred Meyer, 2902 164th St SW, Lynnwood (8 wins)

These were the Top 10 luckiest stores in South Puget Sound:

Fred Meyer , 20904 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake (14 wins)

, 20904 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake (14 wins) Fred Meyer , 14300 1st Ave S, Burien (13 wins)

, 14300 1st Ave S, Burien (13 wins) Fred Meyer , 801 Auburn Way N, Auburn (13 wins)

, 801 Auburn Way N, Auburn (13 wins) Fred Meyer , 18325 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline (13 wins)

, 18325 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline (13 wins) Safeway , 9620 28th Ave SW, Seattle (13 wins)

, 9620 28th Ave SW, Seattle (13 wins) Hilltop Red Apple Market , 2701 Beacon Ave S, Seattle (13 wins)

, 2701 Beacon Ave S, Seattle (13 wins) Safeway , 11501 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup (12 wins)

, 11501 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup (12 wins) Fred Meyer , 33702 21st Ave SW, Federal Way (11 wins)

, 33702 21st Ave SW, Federal Way (11 wins) QFC , 4800 NE 4th St, Renton (11 wins)

, 4800 NE 4th St, Renton (11 wins) Safeway, 10105 224th St E, Graham (10 wins)

You can view the full release here.