WATCH: Child Collides With Sloth While Ziplining In Costa Rica

A wild video captured the moment that a boy collided with a sloth while ziplining over the rain forest in La Fortuna, Costa Rica. A tour guide at Go Adventure Arenal Park captured the moment the boy slammed into the sloth and shared the video on Instagram.

"I just clocked him straight in the face. What do I do about the sloth?" the boy asked the guide.

"We just wait," the guide told him.

The sloth appeared mostly unfazed by the collision and continued to slowly make its way down the zipline. Flavio Leiton Ramos, the owner of the park, said that the sloth and the boy were unharmed. He said that it took about 15 minutes for the sloth to get out of the way.

Ramos credited the boy for keeping his cool after colliding with the sloth.

"So seven people went on that cable, and there was no sloth on it, and within 30 seconds, a sloth got on the cable," Ramos told Storyful. "The good thing was that the child was doing a great job by using the break, and also, since the tour guide was with him, was able to handle the situation. But really, the child did a great job."