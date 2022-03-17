Baker Mayfield Requests A Trade From Browns
By Jason Hall
March 17, 2022
Baker Mayfield is apparently ready to "move on from the Cleveland Browns.
Amid reports that the Browns were "out of the running for" acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mayfield told ESPN the following per Adam Schefter: "“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”
A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jake Trotter that the Browns informed Mayfield's camp that they were "not accommodating his request" on Thursday (March 17)
Hours earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Browns were informed that they're "out of the running" for Watson.
Baker Mayfield just told ESPN: “It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022
Browns have told Baker Mayfield’s camp they are "not accommodating his request,” per source.— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 17, 2022
Additionally, Garafolo reported the Browns still viewed Mayfield as their starting quarterback moving forward and told his agents that "they'd only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson" during the NFL Combine earlier this month.
The #Browns have been informed they’re out of the running for Deshaun Watson, a source says. The team still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward. They told Mayfield’s agents at the Combine they’d only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022
On Tuesday (March 15), Mayfield shared a cryptic post on his verified social media accounts thanking the city of Cleveland and fans "who truly embraced who I am."
"With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is," Mayfield wrote. "The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me," he said. "We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.
"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens ... I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people.
"Cleveland will always be a part of [my wife] Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives. Sincerely, Baker Reagan Mayfield."
With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022
A league source told ESPN that Browns representatives flew to Houston to pitch Watson on waiving his no-trade clause should a trade be agreed upon with the Texans.