Baker Mayfield Requests A Trade From Browns

Baker Mayfield is apparently ready to "move on from the Cleveland Browns.

Amid reports that the Browns were "out of the running for" acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mayfield told ESPN the following per Adam Schefter: "“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jake Trotter that the Browns informed Mayfield's camp that they were "not accommodating his request" on Thursday (March 17)

Hours earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Browns were informed that they're "out of the running" for Watson.