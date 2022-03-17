Chicago Businessman Gives Away $200K Worth Of Gas, Causes Major Traffic Jam

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 17, 2022

Interstate highway i95 driving car pov near Jacksonville, Florida and long line traffic jam of many trucks vehicles stuck due to accident on road
Photo: Getty Images

Traffic near gas stations in the Chicago area was at an all-time high Thursday morning (March 17) due to a businessman offering up a sweet deal.

According to WGN-TV, Willie Wilson offered to give away $200,000 worth of gas at various gas stations throughout Chicago.

The giveaway began at 7 a.m. at 10 locations. Each pump would give $50 worth of gas per car until the total amount from all gas stations hit $200,000.

In a video caught by WGN-TV, you can see that the traffic by the CITGO gas station located at 91st Street and Stony Island Avenue went on for miles, blocking all lanes going Northbound on Stony Island.

The 10 gas stations that had the fuel giveaway were:

  1. Amstar located at 368 E Garfield Blvd.
  2. Citgo located at 9155 S Stony Island
  3. Marathon located at 1839 E 95th St.
  4. Citgo located at 1345 N Pulaski Rd.
  5. Gulf located at 9901 S Halsted St.
  6. Mobil located at 2800 S Kedzie Ave.
  7. Amoco located at 7201 N Clark St.
  8. BP located at 4359 N Pulaski Rd.
  9. Marathon located at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.
  10. Falcon located at 43 N. Homan Ave.

"The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Dr. Wilson told the news outlet.

