Here Are The Top 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds In St. Louis

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 17, 2022

Two dogs working and playing together outside
Photo: Getty Images

We all have different opinions about which dog breeds are the best, but research does not lie.

The American Kennel Club released a list of the most popular dog breeds in specific cities.

Here is what the report had to say about the number 1 most popular dog in the United States:

"The Labrador Retriever was the most popular dog breed in the United States in 2021 — for the 31st year in a row, no less! (It usurped the Cocker Spaniel in 1991, and hasn't let go of the No. 1 spot since.) But when looking at the most popular dog breeds in specific cities across the country, the Lab doesn’t always reign supreme."

With so many different breeds to choose from, several states vary in which type of pup takes the top spot.

So, what are the top five most popular dog breeds in St. Luis?

Most Popular Dog Breeds in St. Louis

  1. Labrador Retriever
  2. Golden Retrievers
  3. French Bulldog
  4. German Shepherd Dog
  5. Bulldog

According to another report with the American Kennel Club, here are the top 10 most popular dog breeds of 2021 in the United States:

  1. Retrievers (Labrador)
  2. French Bulldogs
  3. Retrievers (Golden)
  4. German Shepherd Dogs
  5. Poodles
  6. Bulldogs
  7. Beagles
  8. Rottweilers
  9. Pointers (German Shorthaired)
  10. Dachshunds

Click here to see the top five most popular dog breeds in various cities.

