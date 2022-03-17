Nems Enlists Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes & Styles P For The "Bing Bong" Remix

Bing Kong is produced by Vinny Idol, who's crafted beats for The Diplomats and D-Block in the past, and features a few seasoned MCs like Trae Tha Truth, Paul Wall, Vado and Shoota93. As far as the "Bing Bong" remix goes, Nems, who originally coined the viral phrase in 2021 before he used it in his Sidetalk NYC series, told Complex how he was able to get all three New York legends on the record.

“Fat Joe supported the track since it dropped," Nems told the outlet, "so I hit him and told him ‘Bing Bong’ was getting a lot of play on the radio, and that I’m gonna do a remix. I wanted to make it even more NYC, so [‘Bing Bong’ producer] Vinny Idol also produces for D-Block, I told him I wanted to get Styles P on it as well, a few days later I had a verse from Styles.”

The remix with Fat Joe and Styles P was ready to be submitted until Nems bumped into Busta Rhymes.

“I randomly ran into Busta outside of a club in the city, you know NYC nights," Nems explained. "Busta was like ‘Yo, I love ‘Bing Bong’ is there a remix?’ I let Busta know that Joey Crack and Ghost were already on it, and that I was about to turn it in, and he told me he would record a verse and get it to me tomorrow. Busta was a man of his word; he sent the verse the next day and that’s how the ‘Bing Bong’ remix came together.”

Listen to the "Bing Bong" (Remix) below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE