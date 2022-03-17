Packers Finalizing Blockbuster Trade Involving Davante Adams: Report

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly "in the final stages of" a blockbuster trade involving All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders will acquire Adams as part of a sign-and-trade deal that will make him the "highest paid WR in the NFL."

Rapoport added that the contract extension "is expected to be completed, barring any late snags" and a trade had "quietly been in the works for days" between the two teams.

Rapoport confirmed Adams' new contract is reportedly a five-year deal worth $141.25 million, averaging $28.25 annually, a source with knowledge confirmed.

The Packers will reportedly receive "a first-round pick, "potentially more picks and a player" as part of the trade, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to Rapoport.