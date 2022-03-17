Packers Finalizing Blockbuster Trade Involving Davante Adams: Report

By Jason Hall

March 17, 2022

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Photo: Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly "in the final stages of" a blockbuster trade involving All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders will acquire Adams as part of a sign-and-trade deal that will make him the "highest paid WR in the NFL."

Rapoport added that the contract extension "is expected to be completed, barring any late snags" and a trade had "quietly been in the works for days" between the two teams.

Rapoport confirmed Adams' new contract is reportedly a five-year deal worth $141.25 million, averaging $28.25 annually, a source with knowledge confirmed.

The Packers will reportedly receive "a first-round pick, "potentially more picks and a player" as part of the trade, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to Rapoport.

Earlier this week, Adams informed the Packers that he didn't plan to sign a franchise tag, which the team placed on him for roughly $20 million ahead of the March 8 deadline as they attempted to work on a long-term deal, NFL.com reported.

Adams, a two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, recorded a career-best 123 receptions and 1,553 yards, as well as 11 touchdowns, in 2021.

Rapoport also confirmed that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had already signed his new contract extension with the Packers prior to news of the team finalizing a trade involving his primary receiver.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.