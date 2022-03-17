Passengers Stuck On Plane Because Airline Lacked Crew To Operate Jet Bridge

Dozens of passengers were stuck on a JetBlue flight because the airline didn't have anybody on staff who could operate the jet bridge. The flight departed from JFK Airport in New York City late Monday(March 14) night and landed at Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts early Tuesday morning.

As the plane taxied to the gate, the pilot told the passengers they would not be able to disembark.

"It was silence, then the pilot said, 'I have something embarrassing to tell you guys — there is nobody to get you off the flight,'" passenger Sabrina Ruelle told WCVB. "They had no staff available to get us off the airplane!"

According to WFTX, the employee trained to safely operate the jet bridge went home early after feeling sick. State police were called to the airport to assist, but officials managed to get a hold of a JetBlue manager at their home.

The manager rushed to the airport and was able to operate the jet bridge. After about 45 minutes, the plane parked at the gate, and the passengers were able to disembark without incident.

JetBlue said it is investigating the matter.

"We are working with our business partner who operates our ground team in Worcester to determine why a crewmember was not in place at the jet bridge to ensure this remains an isolated incident," a spokesperson for JetBlue said in a statement. "Our records show customers on JetBlue flight 676 Monday were required to wait 45 minutes to deplane after landing. While we comply with all DOT regulations in the event of a tarmac delay, we know any delay is a frustrating situation and apologize for the wait."