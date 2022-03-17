Russia Extends WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Arrest Until May 19

By Bill Galluccio

March 17, 2022

Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Game Four
Photo: Getty Images

A Russian court has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

"The court granted the petition of the investigation and extended the term of detention of U.S. citizen [Griner] until May 19," the Khimki Court of the Moscow Region said in a statement to TASS.

Griner was taken into custody at Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow on February 17 after officials reportedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil inside her carry-on bag. She faces up to ten years in prison.

Ekaterina Kalugina, with Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, visited Griner at a pre-trial detention facility and said that she is sharing a cell with two other inmates who "had no previous convictions and are charged with drug-related articles." Kalugina noted the only issue the 6'-9" Griner has is that she is too tall for the standard-sized jail bed.

Griner is one of the best female basketball players of all time. The 31-year-old has won two Olympic gold medals, a WBNA championship, and an NCAA national championship. In addition, she is a seven-time all-star and is currently a center for the Phoenix Mercury. She has also been playing basketball in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg for the past seven years during the off-season.

