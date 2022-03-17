Spring Breaker Who Jumped Off Texas Pier Billed $3,000 For His Rescue

A man visiting Corpus Christi, Texas, on spring break jumped off the Cole Park Pier earlier this week. Now, he's being billed over $3,000 for his rescue.

A Corpus Christi Fire Department rescue crew was called to the scene at the pier when the man was reported to have fallen off the pier into the water and was struggling to get back to land, according to WBNS. The man was rescued safely, suffering only minor injuries. After he was rescued, however, surveillance footage from the pier showed the man intentionally climbed onto the railing and intentionally jumped off. That's where the fines come in.

According to WBNS, the man was given a $500 citation for "climbing upon a structure forbidden to be climbed on by City ordinance." The ordinance states:

"No person shall climb upon any building, wall, flagpole, light post, fence, barricade, water tower, railing, bridge, bridge structure, smokestack, or any other structure without first having the consent of the owner or custodian thereof."

He was also sent a bill for the water rescue, totaling $2,689.75.

"Our new Cole Park Pier is safe for people of all ages. The new pier includes numerous safety features and is ADA accessible. The City of Corpus Christi has zero tolerance for acts of violence, vandalism, or pranks that erode public trust and cost the taxpayer money," City Manager Peter Zanoni told WBNS.