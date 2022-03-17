T-Shyne Reveals Release Date For Album Produced By Young Thug, Kevin Durant

It's been quite some time since T-Shyne first announced that Thugger and KD were joining forces for the project. Shortly after the Greneda-born artist signed to Thug's YSL imprint in 2020, T-Shyne took to Twitter to reveal the executive producers of Confetti Nights. Since then, the rapper has been working closely with Thugger and KD to perfect the album. In an interview with AllHipHop earlier this year, T-Shyne revealed that he recruited KD through Instagram and has been going through his music with the NBA star ever since.

"As we started talking more and being more cool, I approached him with the idea of being a part of the project and he was down," T-Shyne said. "I really wanted him at first to just really hear it, then he became executive producer. That’s the homie though, shout out KD."

The first single from the album "Top 5" is set to drop Friday. Look out for Confetti Nights in stores and streaming services on April 1.