T-Shyne Reveals Release Date For Album Produced By Young Thug, Kevin Durant
By Tony M. Centeno
March 17, 2022
Young Stoner Life Records signee T-Shyne has been letting two major players from both the music and sports industries call the shots on his upcoming album. Now the project finally has a release date.
On Wednesday, March 16, T-Shyne announced that his new album Confetti Nights is set to drop at the top of April. Ahead of the release of the first single "Top 5," the Harlem-based rapper revealed the official album cover and release date for the project, which is executively produced by Young Thug and Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant.
"My project "Confetti Nights" drops 4/1 exec produced by @easymoneysniper & @thuggerthugger1," T-Shyne wrote in his Instagram caption.
Shortly before the announcement was made, KD was already teasing the project on his own Instagram account. The Nets power forward posted the album cover to his Instagram Story earlier this week. "Let's get it @tshyne," Durant wrote over the image.
Kd ready are you ? pic.twitter.com/hqqDBUis6U— T-Shyne YSL (@TShyne) March 14, 2022
It's been quite some time since T-Shyne first announced that Thugger and KD were joining forces for the project. Shortly after the Greneda-born artist signed to Thug's YSL imprint in 2020, T-Shyne took to Twitter to reveal the executive producers of Confetti Nights. Since then, the rapper has been working closely with Thugger and KD to perfect the album. In an interview with AllHipHop earlier this year, T-Shyne revealed that he recruited KD through Instagram and has been going through his music with the NBA star ever since.
"As we started talking more and being more cool, I approached him with the idea of being a part of the project and he was down," T-Shyne said. "I really wanted him at first to just really hear it, then he became executive producer. That’s the homie though, shout out KD."
The first single from the album "Top 5" is set to drop Friday. Look out for Confetti Nights in stores and streaming services on April 1.