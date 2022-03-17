This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Alabama

A restaurant with multiple locations is being credited as having the unhealthiest restaurant order in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state, which included the Mugshot Burger at Mugshots Grill & Bar as the top choice for Alabama.

"Mugshots has a heavy bar food menu loaded with burgers, like Anthony's Peanut Butter Burger that comes topped with the namesake spread," Eat This, Not That's Erich Bargainer wrote. "Also, steer clear of their namesake burger The Mugshot, which features three burger patties, six strips of bacon, and a variety of toppings including french fries and onion rings. On the plus side, if you finish it in 12 minutes it's free. Choose one of their salad or fish options for a healthier choice."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state: