This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Alabama
By Jason Hall
March 17, 2022
A restaurant with multiple locations is being credited as having the unhealthiest restaurant order in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state, which included the Mugshot Burger at Mugshots Grill & Bar as the top choice for Alabama.
"Mugshots has a heavy bar food menu loaded with burgers, like Anthony's Peanut Butter Burger that comes topped with the namesake spread," Eat This, Not That's Erich Bargainer wrote. "Also, steer clear of their namesake burger The Mugshot, which features three burger patties, six strips of bacon, and a variety of toppings including french fries and onion rings. On the plus side, if you finish it in 12 minutes it's free. Choose one of their salad or fish options for a healthier choice."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state:
- Alabama- The Mugshot Burger at Mugshots Grill & Bar (Multiple locations)
- Alaska- Seward's Folly at West Rib Pub and Grill (Talkeetna)
- Arizona- Fried Chicken Poblano at Macayo's (Mesa)
- Arkansas- Frito Chili Pie at Ed Walker's Drive-In (Fort Smith)
- California- Fudgegazi at Donut Friend (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids at Big Daddy's (Tivoli)
- Connecticut- Two-Foot-Long Hotdogs at Doogie's (Newington)
- Delaware- The Tortilla Chips at La Tolteca (Wilmington)
- Florida- The Fat Sandwiches at Muchies 420 Cafe (Sarasota)
- Georgia- Bypass Burgers at The Vortex (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- The Five-Pound Pancake Meal at M.A.C. 24/7 (Honolulu)
- Idaho- The Bacon Sampler at Bacon (Boise)
- Illinois- Chicago Meat Market Pizza at Pizzeria Uno (Multiple locations)
- Indiana- The All In at Best Bet Breakfast and Lunch (Noblesville)
- Iowa- Loaded Potato at Fong's Pizza (Multiple locations)
- Kansas- The Beast Steakburger at Spangles (Multiple locations)
- Kentucky- Que'rito at 502 Café (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Guinness Dog at Dat Dog (New Orleans)
- Maine- Blue Plate Combos at Governor's Restaurant (Old Town)
- Maryland- Spaghetti Pizza at Pasta Mista (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Salted Egg Yolk French Toast at Double Chin (Boston)
- Michigan- Brisket Sandwiches at Slows Bar B Q (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Juicy Lucy at Tin Cup's (Saint Paul)
- Mississippi- Donut Bacon Burger at Memphis Barbecue Company (Horn Lake)
- Missouri- Stuffed French Loaf at Mama's On The Hill (Saint Louis)
- Montana- Strombolis at Trimbo's Pizza (Butte)
- Nebraska- Irish Nachos at Starsky's Grill (Omaha)
- Nevada- Bypass Burgers at Heart Attack Grill (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- The Feedbag Shovel at KC's Rib Shack (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Taco, Taco, Taco Pizz at Tony Baloney's (Hoboken)
- New Mexico- The Massive Burrito at Grandma Warner's K & I's Diner (Albuquerque)
- New York- The Garbage Plate at Nick Tahou Hots (Rochester)
- North Carolina- Trailer Park Burger at Wilmington's Best Burgers (Wilmington)
- North Dakota- Pig Out Omelet at Mr. and Mrs. J's Restaurant (Cranford)
- Ohio- Poutine at Senate (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- Fried Pies at Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- The Homer at Voodoo Donuts (Multiple locations)
- Pennsylvania- Big Ben Hot Dog at D's Six Pax and Dogz (Pittsburgh)
- Rhode Island- Mac-n'-Cheese Grilled Cheese at Umelt (Providence)
- South Carolina- 'I Wanna Lei Ya' Burger at Big Billy's Burger Joint (North Charleston)
- South Dakota- Loaded Tater Tots at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Pimento Mac n' Cheese Grilled Cheese at The Grilled Cheeserie (Nashville)
- Texas- 56-Ounce Ribeye Steak at The Big Texan (Amarillo)
- Utah- Crown Burger at Crown Burgers (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Chuck Norris at Handy's Lunch (Burlington)
- Virginia- The Pork Belly Sub at Something Different (Urbanna)
- Washington- Maple Cinnamon Toasts at HardWok Cafe (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Hillbilly Dog at Hillbilly Hot Dogs (Lesage)
- Wisconsin- All-America BBQ Feast at Famous Dave's (Westbury)
- Wyoming- The Fatty at Pinky G's Pizzeria (Gallatin Gateway)