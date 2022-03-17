This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Connecticut

A Newington restaurant is being credited as having the unhealthiest restaurant order in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state, which included the Two-Foot-Long Hotdogs at Doogie's as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Hot dog restaurants typically pack in a ton of salt and fat into their signature items, but Connecticut's Doogie's takes it to the next level, serving up two-foot-long hotdogs alongside fried fare like fish and chips and fried crab cakes. There's not a lot that isn't fried at this spot, so choose it for a cheat day," Eat This, Not That's Erich Bargainer wrote.

