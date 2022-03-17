This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Indiana

It's OK to indulge sometimes. But how much is too much when it comes to a meal at a restaurant?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

By knowing which eatery in your area has a tendency to fill up their meals with salt, fat, carbs, and calories, you can prepare yourself by deliberately studying the menu and choosing their healthier menu items. Then again, while this sounds easy enough to do, identifying the least healthy eatery in every state is a bit tricky, which is why this list points out the unhealthiest restaurant orders we could find in every state based on menu descriptions, calorie counts, local publications, and customer reviews.

In Indiana, the unhealthiest restaurant order is the All In at Best Bet Breakfast and Lunch in Noblesville. Here's why:

With an unassuming name, few travelers passing through Indiana would ever guess what lurks behind the doors of Best Bet Breakfast and Lunch. This eatery features loaded plates filled with multiple burritos, stacked biscuits, and gravy, and an entree called The All In that features almost every breakfast item on the menu. You can even order the DOUBLE DOG DARE YOU ALL IN CHALLENGE for an even bigger portion, and can top that off with gravy for another $2.

Best Bet Breakfast and Lunch is located at 14300 Mundy Dr. #1300 in Noblesville.

