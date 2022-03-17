This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the unhealthiest restaurant order in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state, which included the Salted Egg Yolk French Toast at Double Chin as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"On the outside, this eatery seems innocuous, but one glance at the menu can change everything," Eat This, Not That's Erich Bargainer wrote. "They have some intense sweet offerings like a Salted Egg Yolk French Toast and multiple Donut Bombs with huge scoops of ice cream over massive donuts complete with syrup-filled syringes. They get major points for creativity, though!"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state: