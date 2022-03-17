This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Pennsylvania

A Pittsburgh restaurant is being credited as having the unhealthiest restaurant order in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state, which included the Big Ben Hot Dog at D's Six Pax and Dogz as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"When you want to load up on salt, you can't beat a hot dog. D's Six Pax and Dogz raises the bar on delivering extra sodium straight to diners with menu items like their Big Ben dog that comes loaded with fries, cheese sauce, and coleslaw. If you like coleslaw, though, we've got an easy, healthy recipe to try," Eat This, Not That's Erich Bargainer wrote.

