This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Texas

It's OK to indulge sometimes. But how much is too much when it comes to a meal at a restaurant?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

By knowing which eatery in your area has a tendency to fill up their meals with salt, fat, carbs, and calories, you can prepare yourself by deliberately studying the menu and choosing their healthier menu items. Then again, while this sounds easy enough to do, identifying the least healthy eatery in every state is a bit tricky, which is why this list points out the unhealthiest restaurant orders we could find in every state based on menu descriptions, calorie counts, local publications, and customer reviews.

In Texas, the unhealthiest restaurant order is the 56-ounce ribeye steak at The Big Texan in Amarillo. Here's why:

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the portion sizes and calorie counts. The Big Texan outdoes itself by serving up slabs of ribs, full orders of fried mountain oysters, 56-ounce bone-in ribeye steak, and loads of grilled meat.

The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery is located at 7701 I-40 East in Amarillo.

