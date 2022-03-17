This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Utah

It's OK to indulge sometimes. But how much is too much when it comes to a meal at a restaurant?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

By knowing which eatery in your area has a tendency to fill up their meals with salt, fat, carbs, and calories, you can prepare yourself by deliberately studying the menu and choosing their healthier menu items. Then again, while this sounds easy enough to do, identifying the least healthy eatery in every state is a bit tricky, which is why this list points out the unhealthiest restaurant orders we could find in every state based on menu descriptions, calorie counts, local publications, and customer reviews.

In Utah, the unhealthiest restaurant order is the Crown Burger at Crown Burgers in Salt Lake City. Here's why:

Utah's Crown Burgers features a burger-centric menu that almost guarantees you grab one of their massive sandwiches, like the pastrami-topped Crown Burger, or a signature item like the Smothered Burrito.

Crown Burgers has eight locations across Utah.

