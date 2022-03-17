This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Virginia

A Urbanna restaurant is being credited as having the unhealthiest restaurant order in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state, which included the The Pork Belly Sub at Something Different as the top choice for Virginia.

"Virginia's Something Different fry almost all of their food in beef tallow," Eat This, Not That's Erich Bargainer wrote. "The eatery touts their 'fine Neanderthal cuisine' and proudly only serves a single small green salad that comes in three sizes. The Pork Belly Sub sounds especially decadent."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the unhealthiest restaurant orders in every state: