Florida Bus Driver Hailed As Hero After Gunman Opens Fire

A quick-thinking bus driver from Florida is being hailed as a hero after a gunman opened fire on her bus. A Broward County Transit bus was heading through a busy section of downtown Fort Lauderdale on Thursday afternoon when a man started shooting at passengers.

Luckily, the bus was near the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters, and the bus driver cut across traffic into a turn lane and sped into the parking lot. The driver struck another vehicle, causing three people to suffer minor injuries.

An officer was standing in front of the station when the bus came to a stop and heard more gunshots. As other officers rushed outside to investigate, the shooter stepped off the bus and surrendered without further incident.

Officials said two people died and two others were wounded in the shooting. Interim Chief Luis Alvarez praised the bus driver for heading to the police station, saying her actions saved lives.

"The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions, I am sure, saved lives, so kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions," Alvarez said. "Not many people would have behaved the way this bus driver behaved. And to get to the front of the police station, have that presence of mind, pretty much saved lives."

The shooter, identified as Jamal Meyers, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.