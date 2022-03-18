'FRIENDS'-Themed Townhouse Hits The Market In Texas
By Dani Medina
March 18, 2022
If you've always wanted to live in a FRIENDS-themed paradise, your prayers have been answered! A townhouse has just hit the market in Texas — and it's "so pretty, I want to cry."
The 2,015-square-foot house, located at 1706 Bevis Street in Houston, was listed on Zillow on Friday (March 18) morning. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is listed at $330,000.
Interested yet? "Well, maybe I don’t need your money. Wait, wait, I said maybe!"
Photos of the property are absolutely insane. Wall murals will have you remembering your favorite scenes from the hit TV show, like the iconic fountain or Central Perk. The kitchen is decked out in robin's egg blue cabinets just like Monica Geller's apartment. The couch in the living room also resembles the iconic couch in the show. The best part? The staircase is complete with a "Pivot!"
If you like the show FRIENDS today is your lucky day because we’ve got the perfect Houston townhome for you pic.twitter.com/k6TsKqbkgJ— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) March 18, 2022
The fun doesn't stop inside the house, however. According to the listing, "This location holds more fun with bars and restaurants within walking distance of the home. White Oak Bayou Greenway Trail is also nearby. In case you would rather drive, the garage has a 220 volt charger for Tesla. This is a place for having fun and making new memories."
If you're ready to move in, don't forget to buy a TV, though. Because then, "What's all your furniture pointed at?"
You can take a look at the Zillow listing here.