'FRIENDS'-Themed Townhouse Hits The Market In Texas

If you've always wanted to live in a FRIENDS-themed paradise, your prayers have been answered! A townhouse has just hit the market in Texas — and it's "so pretty, I want to cry."

The 2,015-square-foot house, located at 1706 Bevis Street in Houston, was listed on Zillow on Friday (March 18) morning. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is listed at $330,000.

Interested yet? "Well, maybe I don’t need your money. Wait, wait, I said maybe!"

Photos of the property are absolutely insane. Wall murals will have you remembering your favorite scenes from the hit TV show, like the iconic fountain or Central Perk. The kitchen is decked out in robin's egg blue cabinets just like Monica Geller's apartment. The couch in the living room also resembles the iconic couch in the show. The best part? The staircase is complete with a "Pivot!"