Juju Smith-Schuster Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

The announcement came minutes after Smith-Schuster shared a post thanking the Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers Nation after spending his entire five-year career with the franchise.

"Thank you for taking me in and making me a part of the family from the moment that I was drafted. You all took me in so quickly, and I really needed it. I was a wide-eyed 20-year old who was sent to the east coast away from my family for the first time in my life, and you made me feel right at home, despite all of the loneliness I should have felt.

"These have been the best five years in my life. I owe so much to the fans who embraced me and who made playing on Sunday’s in Pittsburgh so special. It was an honor to wear the black and gold for you all! I love you!"