Major Airline To Resume Alcohol Sales On Planes Next Month

American Airlines announced that it will begin selling alcohol on flights again starting on April 18. The airline initially planned to bring back alcohol sales last May but scrapped the plan due to a sharp rise in the number of unruly passengers.

Most airlines completely scrapped food and beverage sales during the coronavirus pandemic. American is the last major airline to restore alcohol sales.

American said that alcohol will be sold on flights longer than 250 miles. The airline also announced that it will slowly reintroduce snacks and meals for purchase. Later this year, the airline will introduce touchless ordering.

"Beginning April 18, American will slowly reintroduce its buy-on-board program including alcohol and light snacks to domestic main cabin flights. Customers traveling on flights over 250 miles will be offered beer, wine, and spirits," a company spokesperson said.

The airline said that wine and spirits will cost $9, while beer will be sold for $8. Passengers sitting in first-class and extra-legroom Main Cabin Extra seats will be offered complimentary booze. The food options will be available on flights longer than 1,500 miles. American said they will sell almonds and chips to start but plan to introduce more options in the coming months.