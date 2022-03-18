Marvel's Anthony Mackie Opening Film Studio In New Orleans

Anthony Mackie is bringing a new venture to Louisiana with his plans to build a film studio in his hometown of New Orleans.

According to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, a source said the Captain America actor purchased 20 acres of land off the Interstate 10 service road and Read Boulevard in New Orleans East. The purchase was reportedly finalized last Friday (March 11).

The New Orleans' native and graduate of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts has starred in several movies — such as The Hurt Locker, 8 Mile and The Manchurian Candidate — but he is probably best known for his role as Sam Wilson, also called the Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mackie has also recently stepped into the role of producer and has even created his own production company East Studios LLC, per WWLTV. He is reportedly planning to base the company at the New Orleans site and has future plans to acquire additional space nearby.

In addition to opening up the New Orleans studio, Mackie is gearing up to co-host the 2022 CMT Music Awards with country star Kelsea Ballerini on April 11 in Nashville.

"I had the pleasure of presenting at last year's CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville," he said following the announcement earlier this month. "I can't wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year's awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini."