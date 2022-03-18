New Report Ranks The 50 Best Bars In Charlotte

By Sarah Tate

March 18, 2022

From hidden taverns that draw in mega-celebrities to pubs harkening back to the shores of Ireland, there is no shortage of unique bars around Charlotte.

Axios Charlotte searched the Queen City to find the best bars around and compiled a list ranking the Top 50. In a new report, the outlet prefaced the list by saying the "best bar" can be subjective and you can enjoy (responsibly!) whichever place you like to frequent.

"The best bar is the one closes to you. This list is just a brief sampling of Charlotte's best watering holes. Let's raise a glass to every bar that made it through the worst of the pandemic."

So which bar was named the best in all of Charlotte?

Dot Dot Dot

This upscale Charlotte speakeasy is members-only, but the handmade crafted cocktails are worth the prestige. According to Axios, Dot Dot Dot "feels insider and off radar" due to its unique, hidden location.

"You have to know what you're looking for to find it — a subtle triple dot sign above a brown door that leads you down a dark hallway to an intimate window-less lounge."

They even offered their own suggestion of what to order: a classic old fashioned made with Elijah Craig 10-year bourbon, bitters, sugar served over ice with orange and cherry.

Dot Dot Dot is located at 4237 Park Road B.

Here are the Top 25 best bars in Charlotte, as ranked by Axios:

  1. Dot Dot Dot
  2. Thomas Street Tavern
  3. Selwyn Pub
  4. Salud Cerveceria
  5. Soul Gastrolounge
  6. Lost & Found
  7. Thirsty Beaver
  8. The Crunkleton
  9. Jeff's Bucket Shop
  10. Hoppin'
  11. Seoul Food Meat Co.
  12. Merchant & Trade
  13. Angry Ale's Montford
  14. VBGB
  15. Charlotte Beer Garden
  16. Slingshot
  17. Workman's Friend
  18. Craft
  19. Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
  20. Brevard Court bars
  21. Dilworth Tasting Room
  22. Ed's Tavern
  23. Noda Company Store
  24. Dandelion Market
  25. Pins Mechanical

Check out the full list and break-down of each bar's ranking here.

