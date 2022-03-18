Projected First-Round NFL Draft Pick 'Sustained Injury' At Pro Day: Report

By Jason Hall

March 18, 2022

NFL Combine
Photo: Getty Images North America

David Ojabo, a projected first-round pick in next month's 2022 NFL Draft, reportedly "sustained injury" during a drill at Michigan's Pro Day on Friday (March 18), NFL.com senior columnist and NFL Network on-air talent Jeffri Chadiha reports.

"A scary sight at @UMichFootball pro day. Edge rusher David Ojabo sustained injury in pass rush drill. Went down clutching left leg. Not sure if ankle or leg but he had to helped off field," Chadiha posted on his verified Twitter account alongside a photo of several onlookers surrounding Ojabo as he was being observed on the field.

Ojabo currently has a 6.50 prospect grade for his "boom-or-bust potential" on NFL.com and posted a 4.55 40-yard dash, 35" vertical jump, 122" broad jump and 4.45 20-yard shuttle during the NFL Combine earlier this month.

Pro Football Focus ranked Ojabo as the No. 24 overall prospect for the upcoming draft as part of its 2022 NFL Draft Big Board rankings released earlier this month.

The Aberdeen, Scotland native was limited to only 26 career snaps prior to a breakout redshirt sophomore season in 2021.

Ojabo recorded 35 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 12.0 tackles for loss, eight QB hurries, five forced fumbles and three passes broke up last season, receiving a PFF pass-rushing grade of 86.9 on 300 pass-rushing snaps.

