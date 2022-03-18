Projected First-Round NFL Draft Pick 'Sustained Injury' At Pro Day: Report

David Ojabo, a projected first-round pick in next month's 2022 NFL Draft, reportedly "sustained injury" during a drill at Michigan's Pro Day on Friday (March 18), NFL.com senior columnist and NFL Network on-air talent Jeffri Chadiha reports.

"A scary sight at @UMichFootball pro day. Edge rusher David Ojabo sustained injury in pass rush drill. Went down clutching left leg. Not sure if ankle or leg but he had to helped off field," Chadiha posted on his verified Twitter account alongside a photo of several onlookers surrounding Ojabo as he was being observed on the field.

Ojabo currently has a 6.50 prospect grade for his "boom-or-bust potential" on NFL.com and posted a 4.55 40-yard dash, 35" vertical jump, 122" broad jump and 4.45 20-yard shuttle during the NFL Combine earlier this month.