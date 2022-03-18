Raining Deer? Residents Keep Spotting Deer Falling To Deaths In Western PA

Residents in an Elk County, Pennsylvania town are demanding action after several recent incidents in which deer jumped from the sky and fell to their deaths.

Several locals told WJAC that the problem continues to be an issue.

"As you can see in the background, there's a deer that have jumped off this bypass,” said resident Bill Boylan, referring to the busy U.S. 219 bypass. “Recently, since we lived on the other side of the bypass, we've had 25 deer jump to their death in a populated area.

"That end of the bypass is probably more dangerous than any other area, 'cause that's the only place that it crosses over a populated area."

Boylan told WJAC that he's already contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about the recent issues but said he was disappointed with their response.

"PennDOT apparently doesn't see the wisdom of putting maybe a diversion fence for the deer, or maybe some nets to catch all the debris that comes off from the snowplows that plow it over," Boylan said. "We've contacted PennDOT on different occasions. Um, also the game commission, the game commission's been very cooperative," Boylan said.

Boylan said the town needs to put up a barrier, otherwise the deer will continue to jump and fall to their deaths.

