These Kentucky Cities Are Among The Most Obese Cities In The U.S.

Being overweight is becoming the norm in America, according to WalletHub. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than seven in 10 adults in the United States ages 20 and older are either obese or overweight.

WalletHub recently released a list of the most and least obese states in the US. The website states, "To identify them, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. Our data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access."

According to the website, Louisville/ Jefferson County, Kentucky is the 24th-most obese city in the entire US. It was the only Kentucky place that landed on the list, however. Lexington-Fayette landed at number 28 and Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN came in at number 45.

Here are the top 10 most obese cities in the US:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Memphis, TN-MS-AR Knoxville, TN Mobile, AL Jackson, MS Birmingham- Hoover, AL Little Rock- North Little Rock- Conway, AR Shreveport- Bossier City, LA Augusta- Richmond County, GA-SC Baton Rouge, LA

