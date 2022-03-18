This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
March 22, 2022
While eating a balanced diet can help keep you healthy, sometimes you just want a decadent meal to satisfy your cravings. However, it can be easy to go a bit overboard thanks to the hidden calories and fat that can impact your health.
Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the least healthy restaurant orders around, and one eatery in Nashville got the top spot for Tennessee. According to the site:
"When it comes to dining out, sometimes you need to indulge to satisfy that hard-to-hit craving. It's okay to order the occasional extra-large burger, decadent dessert, or plate of French fries. However, some restaurants pack way more calories into their meals than you can even guess. Knowing which restaurants offer up the most unhealthy meals can keep you out of trouble — especially if you find yourself in the area with mega cravings."
So which Tennessee restaurant has the unhealthiest order in the state?
The Grilled Cheeserie
According to the list, The Grilled Cheeserie in Nashville serves up the unhealthiest order in the state with its indulgent Pimento Mac n' Cheese Grilled Cheese sandwich.
The Grilled Cheeserie has three locations around Nashville as well as a food truck that travels around the city. Find your nearest location by checking out the website.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:
Nashville's The Grilled Cheeserie loads up their signature grilled cheeses with anything your heart desires, including fillings like pimento mac n' cheese, all the way to pulled chicken and blue cheese aioli. Split a grilled cheese with a friend and share one of their fresh salads."
