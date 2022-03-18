Venomous Snake Bites Man After Being Sealed In Bottle For A Year

A man in China claims he was bitten by a venomous snake after opening a bottle of medicinal wine.

The man told the China Times that he'd purchased three bottles of snake wine -- which has real snakes soaking inside of them -- and waited a year before opening a bottle to use as a remedy for his son who had gotten ill, WhiskeyRaiders.com reports.

The man described the incident as the snake coming "back to life," but the reptile commonly enters a dormant state to survive harsh environments for several years and apparently jars of the medicinal wine cannot be completely sealed, so a small amount of air is capable of entering.

A similar incident reportedly took place in China in 2013 when a woman was bitten after waiting three months to open her bottle of snake wine and poured it into more wine, with the snake leaping out of the bottle and biting her.

Several other similar snake bite incidents related to snake wine are reported to have taken place in China between 2001 and 2009.

Snakes are commonly used in medicinal wine as they're believed to have medicinal qualities and snake wine is advertised as an aid for varying medical issues such as hair loss, vision issues and erectile dysfunction, among others.