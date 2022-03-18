Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 SUVs Due To Unexpected Braking

Volkswagen announced that it is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs because the vehicles may brake unexpectedly. The recall includes 2019-2023 Atlas SUVs and 2020-2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received dozens of reports from motorists that their vehicles would brake while in traffic. Motorists also reported that the driver's side windows would roll down, and warning lights and alarms would randomly go off.

There were no reports of crashes or injuries due to the issue.

The agency said the issue was caused by erosion of the electrical contacts on a wiring harness in the front doors, which disrupts the electrical connection.

According to a recent report by the Associated Press, drivers were frustrated with the automaker for not doing enough to solve the problem. Drivers claimed their vehicles sat at dealerships for more than two months while waiting for parts to repair the issue. Some of the dealers refused to supply a loaner car while the drivers were without their vehicle.

Volkswagen said it has not found a permanent fix for the issue. It will begin notifying owners about the issue in May and will send a second letter when they have a solution.

You can check if your vehicle is subject to a recall by entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number at nhtsa.gov/recalls.