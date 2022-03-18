What's That Smell? Why Texans Are Waking Up To Smoky Skies

If you woke up this morning wondering what the smell of smoke was, you're not alone. Wildfires burning in central and northwest Texas are burning, and a cold front and winds moving out of the northwest are bringing smoke to parts of southeast Texas.

According to ABC 13, multiple wildfires are burning Friday in West Texas due to low humidity and gusty winds. Some communities have been evacuated and some homes and structures have been damaged. No injuries have been reported.

These fires combined to form a "complex" fire that's burning near Eastland, which is about 120 miles west of Dallas. The fire is only 2% contained and has burned 62.5 square miles, according to Texas A&M Forest Service as of Friday morning. The number of burned structures is still unknown, according to The Associated Press.

Eastland County is home to about 18,000 people. About 475 homes were evacuated in Gorman.

In Houston, officials have sent out alerts notifying residents of the smoky skies. The air quality has dropped to unhealthy levels. If you have respiratory issues, the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management is encouraging you to stay inside and to wear a mask if going outside.