BTS' Jin Is Recovering From Surgery

BTS member Jin is currently recovering from surgery, as revealed in a statement by Big Hit Music on Saturday (March 19).

Big Hit Music confirmed that the 29-year-old had surgery on his finger and that he is focusing on resting and recovering.“We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin’s finger injury,” they said, via Soompi.

“Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18,” they continued.

“The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. Thank you.”

Wishing Jin a speedy recovery.