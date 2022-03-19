Charli XCX Breaks 'Every Rule' In New Album 'Crash'

Charli XCX released her highly anticipated album Crash on Friday (March 19.)

The "Good Ones" singer shared a heartfelt message to her fans and team on Instagram following the album's release, alongside the album's artwork and tracklist. "CRASH IS OUT NOW 🩸THANK YOU FOR BELIEVING IN ME, THANK YOU TO THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN HERE FROM THE START, THANK YOU TO THOSE WHO HAVE JUST FOUND ME. THANK YOU TO THE INCREDIBLE TEAM WHO SUPPORTED ME WHILST MAKING THIS ALBUM. THANK YOU TO ALL MY COLLABORATORS: PRODUCERS, CO WRITERS, ARTISTS, MIXERS, MASTERERS. MORE IN DEPTH EMO POST COMING OVER THE WEEKEND. RIGHT NOW IM JUST LAYING IN THE WRECKAGE 💌 "

The album is reportedly the pop singer's last album for the Atlantic label and the follow-up to 2020's highly praised How I'm Feeling Now. It features collaborations with Rina Sawayama, Caroline Polachek, and Christine and the Queens. Tracks include "Every Rule," "Good Ones," "Baby," and "Beg For You." The singer posted a hilariously convincing video on purchasing her album on vinyl Saturday (March 19.)

See her posts below.