MGK Accused Of Co-Opting Late Rapper Lil Peep's Style

Electronic musician Alice Glass called out Machine Gun Kelly last night (March 18) for co-opting late rapper Lil Peep's style.

The singer explained in her tweet, "last thing Im going to say about this and then Im done. I dont know this person, never even listened to their music. maybe theyre great idk. but mgk co-opting Lil Peep’s style so soon after his passing never sat right with me. Peep was a visionary, mgk is a shameless appropriator." She also attached a picture of Lil Peep that bears a striking resemblance to MGK's new pink look. Lil Peep died tragically in 2017 and was a pioneer of the emo-rap genre. Fans have also noticed the similarities, and one even made a collage of looks that are almost identical.

See the tweets and photos below.