MGK Accused Of Co-Opting Late Rapper Lil Peep's Style
By Yashira C.
March 19, 2022
Electronic musician Alice Glass called out Machine Gun Kelly last night (March 18) for co-opting late rapper Lil Peep's style.
The singer explained in her tweet, "last thing Im going to say about this and then Im done. I dont know this person, never even listened to their music. maybe theyre great idk. but mgk co-opting Lil Peep’s style so soon after his passing never sat right with me. Peep was a visionary, mgk is a shameless appropriator." She also attached a picture of Lil Peep that bears a striking resemblance to MGK's new pink look. Lil Peep died tragically in 2017 and was a pioneer of the emo-rap genre. Fans have also noticed the similarities, and one even made a collage of looks that are almost identical.
last thing Im going to say about this and then Im done. I dont know this person, never even listened to their music. maybe theyre great idk. but mgk co-opting Lil Peep’s style so soon after his passing never sat right with me. Peep was a visionary, mgk is a shameless appropriator pic.twitter.com/iu6W5kEzMl— ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 18, 2022
these rnt even the most blatant examples… mgks white fit here is EXACTLY the same as another white fit peep had pic.twitter.com/0KU7066U7I— BLACKROZES (@blackrozes___) March 18, 2022
The criticism came after MGK posted a video where he sloppily drew black eyeliner over his face and repeatedly said the word "emo." Glass quoted the video on Twitter and said "im overly emo. and I dont appreciate people dropping in, making sh*tloads of money off the aesthetic, then making fun of the culture." She later replied "some of you really dont get sarcasm on this app. calling myself ‘overly emo’ is self-deprecating not a flex. and the mgk apologists here calling me cringe.."
Earlier this week, critics pointed out how the artwork on the cover of MGK's upcoming album bared a resemblance to Japanese Breakfast's Jubilee cover art.
some of you really dont get sarcasm on this app. calling myself ‘overly emo’ is self-deprecating not a flex.— ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 18, 2022
and the mgk apologists here calling me cringe.. 💀