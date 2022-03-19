Republican Don Young, Longest-Serving Current Congress Member, Dead At 88

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), the longest-serving current and all-time Republican member of the U.S. Congress, died Friday (March 18) while traveling back to his home state, his office confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved. His beloved wife Anne was by his side,” Young's office said in the statement.

Young was preparing for a re-election campaign for a 26th term in Congress at the time of his death and chaired both the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Natural Resource Committee during various points of his time in Washington, D.C.

Young was initially elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1973 and surpassed former House Speaker Joseph Gurney of Illinois to become the longest-serving Republican in congressional history in 2019, claiming it was "the honor of my life to represent our great state in the House of Representatives for 46 years" while being recognized for the accolade on the House floor at the time.

"I love and respect this institution, and it is a privilege to have worked with over 2,000 other members throughout my tenure," Young said via NBC News. "I would like to thank my friends on both sides of the aisle for taking time to recognize this milestone today. I stand energized and as ready as ever to keep up the fight for all of Alaska.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) issued a statement obtained by NBC News stating she was "saddened beyond belief about the loss of my friend" following news of Young's passing.

“We have lost a giant who we loved dearly and who held Alaska in his heart—always. Don was coming home to the place that he loved, and to the people that loved him best. We love you, Don,” Murkowski said.