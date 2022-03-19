See Gunna's New $100K 'Pushin P' Diamond Tooth

By Yashira C.

March 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Gunna now has the letter "P" encrusted on his tooth in honor of his smash hit "Pushin P."

On Saturday (March 19), Dr. Connelly who calls himself “the Father of Diamond Dentistry,” shared a closeup video on his Instagram of Gunna's new diamond tooth. The teal diamond is in a P-shape, with a golden outline on a porcelain tooth. The tooth was installed together with a set of veneers for Gunna and the procedure reportedly cost around $100,000 total, with Angel City Jewelers’ Isaac Bokhoor providing the distinct “P” stone.

"Pushin P" has become a catchphrase for Gunna since releasing the song featuring Young Thug and Future. The rapper has stated that the "P" stands for multiple things, including “Player," “Paper," and even "Peace." Every time Gunna posts "P" on social media, it's the emoji of a white "P" with a light blue background, which is strikingly similar to his new tooth. Gunna isn't the only celebrity who has gone to Dr. Conelly for his teeth, however. Post Malone also went to the dentist to get diamond fangs. Conolly told Rolling Stone about Post Malone, “He’s now got two functional, full diamond teeth. They light up the room. They sparkle, they shine; they’re amazing.”

See Gunna's new tooth below.

