Boater Who Fatally Shot Man He Rescued From Water Will Not Face Charges

A South Carolina who shot another man he rescued from the water will not face charges. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that the victim and his wife were riding jet skis in Lake Keowee when they fell into the lake. They were not wearing life jackets, and another couple in a nearby pontoon saw them in distress.

The couple rushed over and pulled them out of the water. Once the pair was safe on the boat, the male, identified as Nathan Drew Morgan, started to become aggressive and wanted to get back on the jet ski, which was still doing circles in the lake.

The woman tried to de-escalate the situation and pushed Morgan back into the water. After being rescued from the water for a second time, Morgan continued to escalate the situation and got into another altercation with the couple who saved him.

This time, the man grabbed a gun and fatally shot the man he helped rescue.

After an investigation into the shooting, detectives determined that the shooting was done in self-defense and said that no charges would be filed.