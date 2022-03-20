Back in 2020, Dave Grohl recalled the last heartbreaking exchange he had with David Bowie, now in an interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation 7.30 program he remembered the first time he saw the Thin White Duke Live.

Grohl explained how Foo Fighters and Bowie were on the same bill of a London festival, which meant he finally got to see the legend perform.

“I stood in the photo pit and looked at him and it was like seeing an alien,” he recounted. “You know, it was like seeing a UFO for the first time, like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s real.’ That’s something I’ve never seen before.”

“And then getting to meet him,” he continued, “all of that feeling coming down to Earth, realizing, ‘Oh, my God, what a gentleman! What a brilliant, sweet, kind, outrageously funny person.’ And then I recorded a song with him. This [was] years ago, and watching him step in front of a microphone and begin to sing and you realize, ‘Wow, that voice – that’s real, that just comes out of his mouth, that iconic voice.’"

“The great thing about it is that it really humanizes everything," Grohl added. "We’re like, ‘Wow, that’s a real person.’ It’s reassuring, but at the same time, you’re like, ‘That’s a hero.’ That’s not just another person. That’s David Bowie.”