Linkin Park Honor Chester Bennington's Birthday With Heartwarming Video

By Katrina Nattress

March 20, 2022

Chester Bennington Visits Music Choice
Photo: Getty Images North America

Chester Bennington would have turned 46 today (March 20). To commemorate his birthday, Linkin Park shared a heartwarming video on Twitter featuring a happy, smiling Bennington hanging out with fans during a meet and greet on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Chester. We miss you," the band captioned the post.

The late singer's widow Talinda also celebrated his birthday with an emotional Instagram post. "Happy Birthday my love! We miss you so much. The pain doesn't get any easier but you get used to it is what they say. I'm not sure I believe that at all," she wrote alongside a photo of Bennington smiling with a birthday gift in hand. "There's no getting used to this type of grief. I'm doing my best to raise our babies the way we always talked about. You were my other half and it is so hard walking without you. I love you and we are celebrating you today."

Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze remembered the singer with a touching Instagram post, too. "Happy Birthday to you @chesterbe. We think about you and miss you everyday. See you on the other side," they wrote.

Bennington tragically passed away on July 20, 2017. See all three moving tributes below.

